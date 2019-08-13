Brokerages Expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81. Laboratory Corp. of America posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laboratory Corp. of America.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.20. 456,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,920. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.75.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.