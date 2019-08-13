Brokerages Expect R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 195 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCMT. ValuEngine cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of R C M Technologies worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

RCMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 3,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Equities analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

