Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Simulations Plus an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 157,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of 76.40 and a beta of -0.35. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $474,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,921,390.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 343,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

