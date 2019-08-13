Brokerages Expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.20. 1,585,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,916. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

