Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Target Price at $16.83

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $792.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.