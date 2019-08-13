Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $240.92

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.92.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.35. The stock had a trading volume of 125,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,126,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

