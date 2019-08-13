Brokerages Set MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $8.75

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

MEIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 92,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.85% and a negative net margin of 1,443.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $56,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 272.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

