Brokerages Set Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Target Price at $45.40

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. 868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 120,702 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

