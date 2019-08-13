Brokerages Set OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 74,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,220. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. bought 491,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,491,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,941,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,405 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

