Brokerages Set PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target at $41.14

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 2,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Nathan Clarke purchased 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $872,591.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,491. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

