Brokerages Set Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Target Price at $179.14

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Red Hat stock remained flat at $$187.71 during trading hours on Friday. 999,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.73. Red Hat has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $934.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Hat will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Red Hat in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Red Hat by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Red Hat by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Red Hat by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 369 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

