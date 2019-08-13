Brokerages Set SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Target Price at $17.94

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMG. Citigroup upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SemGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:SEMG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 1,151,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,801. SemGroup has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $797.89 million, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.45.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SemGroup will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.96%. This is a positive change from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently -994.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SemGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SemGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in SemGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in SemGroup by 31.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SemGroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

