Brokerages Set Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Price Target at $141.22

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,492.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $108,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $292,087.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,686 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 199.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 48.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.57. 829,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,410. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.