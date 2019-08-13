BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $63,161.00 and $41.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.88 or 0.04340310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

