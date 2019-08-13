BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BTG plc (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

About BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.