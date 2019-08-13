BumbaCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 (BUMBA)

BumbaCoin (CURRENCY:BUMBA) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BumbaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, BumbaCoin has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. BumbaCoin has a total market cap of $26,224.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BumbaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BumbaCoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000701 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BumbaCoin Coin Profile

BumbaCoin (CRYPTO:BUMBA) is a coin. BumbaCoin’s total supply is 23,335,668 coins. BumbaCoin’s official website is bumbacoin.com. BumbaCoin’s official Twitter account is @bumbacoin.

BumbaCoin Coin Trading

BumbaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BumbaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BumbaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BumbaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BumbaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BumbaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.