Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,938 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $43,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 166,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,235 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $274,724.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $325,279.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $12,983,033. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

