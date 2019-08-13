CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

