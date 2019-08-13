Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

COG traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 61.53 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,421. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.79. Cambridge Cognition has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.95.

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases IIV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.