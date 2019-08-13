Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Acquires C$10,963,628.08 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 89,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$122.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,963,628.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,142,566 shares in the company, valued at C$12,417,436,274.21.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 188,936 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$123.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,398,063.23.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 143,188 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$121.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,374,575.11.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.98 on Tuesday, reaching C$124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 965,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$96.46 and a 12 month high of C$127.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.5375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$125.09.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

