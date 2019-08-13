Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 136728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canarc Resource Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

