Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, GMP Securities raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CGC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,537. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.63.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 76.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,861 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,434 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 102.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

