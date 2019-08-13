Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

