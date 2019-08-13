Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $228.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

CMD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.46. 269,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

