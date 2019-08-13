Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Capstone Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

CSFFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

