Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.25.

NASDAQ CPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

