Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Laidlaw upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.55. 82,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,396. The company has a market capitalization of $922.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 420.97% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,389.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,919.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 948,468 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,848 shares of company stock worth $2,844,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 703,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 178,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

