CargoX Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $21,461.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00270335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.01305601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022099 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00095813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

