Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carolina Financial Corporation is the holding company of CresCom Bank. It operates through three reportable segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and other. Its deposit products include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and other time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, residential lot loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company also offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing; and cash management services. Carolina Financial Corporation is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

CARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Carolina Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of CARO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 38,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $777.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $76,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,590 shares in the company, valued at $792,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $40,984.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 390.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

