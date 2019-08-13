Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research cut shares of Cars.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.31.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.58. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $602.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 20,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Becky A. Sheehan acquired 5,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $374,700. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cars.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cars.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cars.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 177,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.