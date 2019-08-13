CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Stock Price Up 69.4%

Shares of CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) rose 69.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 747 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72.

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

