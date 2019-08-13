Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Catasys from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CATS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 173,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,426. Catasys has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $280.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 257.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

