Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 23,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.