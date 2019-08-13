CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at UBS Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,766 shares of company stock worth $5,218,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

