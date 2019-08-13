Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Reaches $18,089.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $18,089.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00270503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.01312922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.