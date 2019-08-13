Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,773. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $562.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

