CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

CESDF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

