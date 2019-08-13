Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.88. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 718 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Champions Oncology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 273,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Battery Partners IX LLC increased its stake in Champions Oncology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Battery Partners IX LLC now owns 2,011,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.