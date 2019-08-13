Chanticleer (BURG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Chanticleer to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%.

Shares of BURG stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Chanticleer has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURG. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

