Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.32

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 1689097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 195.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 807,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 533,814 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 3,753,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.