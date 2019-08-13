Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 1.2% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 98.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.34. The company had a trading volume of 96,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,258. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.71.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.