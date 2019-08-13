Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.