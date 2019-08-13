ChessCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ChessCoin has a market cap of $87,625.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, ChessCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,789.59 or 2.19935497 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001732 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00027481 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

