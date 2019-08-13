Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.18. 71,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock worth $6,237,321. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

