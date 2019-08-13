Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.20. 2,065,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. The company has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock worth $6,237,321. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

