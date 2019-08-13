China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 361,120 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $65,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,830,000 after purchasing an additional 712,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in China Mobile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,283,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after purchasing an additional 60,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in China Mobile by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,577,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,434,000 after buying an additional 348,649 shares in the last quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in China Mobile by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,060,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 618,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 902,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

