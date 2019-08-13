China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 212 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYD shares. TheStreet raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 47,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,253. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.78.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

