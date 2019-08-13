CIBC Cuts Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$13.75

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCN. TD Securities lowered Tricon Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$9.80 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.05.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.