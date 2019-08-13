Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CINR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 1,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,212. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,226.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $309,299.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,585 shares of company stock worth $142,217.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINR. TheStreet cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

