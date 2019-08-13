Cineworld Group’s (CINE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CINE. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 233.90 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Arni Samuelsson purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £28,975 ($37,860.97). Also, insider Scott Rosenblum purchased 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

